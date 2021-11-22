Family Legacy Inc. Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 214,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 272,571 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $142.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $397.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $125,150,896.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,863,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $53,301,911.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,659,592.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,733,424 shares of company stock valued at $990,740,919 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

