Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 412 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after buying an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,039,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,704 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $81.63 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $83.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

