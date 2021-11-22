Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after buying an additional 3,640,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 244.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,446,000 after buying an additional 2,200,922 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,840,000 after buying an additional 1,132,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,277,000 after buying an additional 1,093,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,727,000 after buying an additional 1,068,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $86.26 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

