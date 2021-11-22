810 Shares in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQSP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SQSP shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.41.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

