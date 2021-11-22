2,015 Shares in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Acquired by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,903,000 after acquiring an additional 461,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,524,000 after acquiring an additional 421,160 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 771.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 418,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,711,000 after acquiring an additional 370,596 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

LAMR opened at $114.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $75.57 and a 12 month high of $123.92.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

