STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Holdings Lifted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 457,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 265,226 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 284,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,033 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $8,757,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $33.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.44. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

