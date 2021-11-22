Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 67,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STT opened at $94.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. State Street’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,960 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

