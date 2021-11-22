31,875 Shares in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Daseke at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Daseke by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Daseke by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Daseke by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Daseke by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Daseke by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. Daseke, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DSKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daseke presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

