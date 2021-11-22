KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 2,318 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 309.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $568.72 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $382.70 and a 52 week high of $577.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $518.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.82%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.96.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

