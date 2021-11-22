Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,055,830,000 after acquiring an additional 312,507 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,583,000 after acquiring an additional 445,786 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,351 shares of company stock valued at $16,970,864 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

NYSE EW opened at $117.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.33.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

