Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,943 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 37.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,238 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.04.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $51.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $237.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.73. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

