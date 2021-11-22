Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth $84,665,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.42.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $112.85 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

