Critical Review: Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) and Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Humacyte and Rubius Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rubius Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Humacyte currently has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 57.53%. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 95.79%. Given Rubius Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rubius Therapeutics is more favorable than Humacyte.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Humacyte and Rubius Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte N/A N/A $1.42 million N/A N/A Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$167.73 million ($2.12) -6.34

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of Humacyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.7% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Humacyte and Rubius Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte N/A N/A N/A Rubius Therapeutics N/A -78.24% -49.71%

Summary

Humacyte beats Rubius Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

