XRP Trading 11.6% Lower This Week (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One XRP coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00001806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $50.20 billion and $2.82 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00073160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00089325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,250.62 or 0.07210919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,588.13 or 0.97694677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00024223 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP’s launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,145,360 coins and its circulating supply is 47,158,974,920 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

Buying and Selling XRP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

