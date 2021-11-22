Morgan Stanley Trims Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Target Price to $107.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

NYSE:DUK opened at $98.42 on Monday. Duke Energy has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

