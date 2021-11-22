Morgan Stanley Trims Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Target Price to $107.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.
NYSE:DUK opened at $98.42 on Monday. Duke Energy has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.25.
In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
