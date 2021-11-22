GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $62.11 on Monday. GlobalFoundries has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

