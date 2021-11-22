Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 48.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,218 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,890,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,147 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,296,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 131,959 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,006,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,070,000 after acquiring an additional 454,040 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

