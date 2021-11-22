State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Korn Ferry worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $82.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.21.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 11.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

