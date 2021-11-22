Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 20,819 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $25,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2,690.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $721,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $964,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $41.55 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

