Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,696,000 after purchasing an additional 42,232 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after buying an additional 47,226 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INSP stock opened at $263.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.18 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.32 and a 200 day moving average of $216.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -151.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

INSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

