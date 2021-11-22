First Hawaiian Bank Takes $230,000 Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $476,734,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,280,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.62. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.