AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Acquires 1,826 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Oshkosh comprises approximately 3.5% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oshkosh by 17.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,930,000 after purchasing an additional 88,661 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK opened at $112.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $79.64 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

