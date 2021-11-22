iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Cut by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 21.2% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $470.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $451.88 and a 200 day moving average of $440.19. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $356.17 and a 1 year high of $472.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.