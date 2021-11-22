iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Position Reduced by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 89,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 70,798 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,868,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,315,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $24.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.