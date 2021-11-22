Avondale Wealth Management Has $349,000 Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,013 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $23,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,558 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 872,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 692,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3,608.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 674,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 656,703 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.68.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

