Avondale Wealth Management Purchases 2,328 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF makes up 1.6% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 10,697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,348 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3,582.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,305,000 after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,073,000.

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $117.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.21. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $89.13 and a 52 week high of $118.23.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

