CRA Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 514 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $448.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $426.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.