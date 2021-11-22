1,100 Shares in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Acquired by Sphinx Trading LP

Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in QAD by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in QAD by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in QAD by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 484,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,195,000 after acquiring an additional 56,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in QAD by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ QADA opened at $87.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.55 and a beta of 1.27. QAD Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $89.01.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.67 million. QAD had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.11%. As a group, analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QAD Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

