Brokerages Set Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Target Price at $35.17

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,582 shares in the company, valued at $473,841. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $110,838.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,004. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,118,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,492,000 after acquiring an additional 180,632 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,084,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after buying an additional 608,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 338,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

