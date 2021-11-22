Brokerages Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target at $34.85

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. Raymond James upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $127,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,648,988.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

