Brokerages Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target at $34.85

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.85.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. Raymond James upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $127,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,648,988.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ALLO stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.