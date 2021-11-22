OriginTrail (TRAC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.96 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00002891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $620.05 million and approximately $11.96 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00047022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.95 or 0.00223838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00087506 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011437 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

TRAC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 363,853,921 coins. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

