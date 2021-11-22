Smooth Love Potion One Day Trading Volume Tops $462.54 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $201.94 million and approximately $462.54 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for $0.0655 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00047022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.95 or 0.00223838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00087506 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011437 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,081,678,585 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

