Kusama Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.98 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Kusama has a total market cap of $2.98 billion and $105.32 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kusama has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $351.54 or 0.00596369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00073160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00089325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,250.62 or 0.07210919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,588.13 or 0.97694677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

