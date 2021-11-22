Tranchess Trading Up 36.8% Over Last 7 Days (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for $3.32 or 0.00005632 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar. Tranchess has a market cap of $150.22 million and approximately $877.69 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,753.17 or 0.97974668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00055063 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00038320 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.84 or 0.00527317 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000159 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,243,478 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

