Sphinx Trading LP Acquires New Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLA. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Medallia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 1,623.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medallia alerts:

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $33.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDLA shares. Truist cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medallia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $1,081,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $280,674.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 505,184 shares of company stock worth $17,122,471. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.