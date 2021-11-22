Sphinx Trading LP Takes $186,000 Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Havens Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 15.8% in the third quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Welbilt by 284.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 347,260 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 2.32.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,931 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

