Sphinx Trading LP Buys New Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,301,000 after purchasing an additional 42,410 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,570,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,832,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.97%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

