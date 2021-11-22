Sphinx Trading LP Invests $325,000 in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Electromed by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Electromed by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Electromed during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Electromed during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Electromed by 11.2% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 105,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. 40.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $11.79 on Monday. Electromed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $101.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

