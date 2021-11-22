Sphinx Trading LP Purchases New Shares in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Meta Financial Group comprises about 0.6% of Sphinx Trading LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,875,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after buying an additional 33,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $62.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

