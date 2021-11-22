Sphinx Trading LP Takes $1.59 Million Position in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)

Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Ciner Resources accounts for 1.7% of Sphinx Trading LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its position in Ciner Resources by 130.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CINR opened at $18.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. Ciner Resources LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Ciner Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.24%.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

