Sphinx Trading LP Takes $1.59 Million Position in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)

Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Ciner Resources accounts for 1.7% of Sphinx Trading LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.
Separately, UBS Group AG grew its position in Ciner Resources by 130.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CINR opened at $18.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. Ciner Resources LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.94.
About Ciner Resources
Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
