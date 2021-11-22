Governor DAO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $230,855.00 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Governor DAO has a market cap of $6.14 million and $230,855.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00003719 BTC on exchanges.

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00073160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00089325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,250.62 or 0.07210919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,588.13 or 0.97694677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,898,779 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

