Widercoin (WDR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23,605.00

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Widercoin has a market cap of $63,541.25 and $23,605.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00073160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00089325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,250.62 or 0.07210919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,588.13 or 0.97694677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

