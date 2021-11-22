Color Platform (CLR) Market Capitalization Reaches $384,549.75

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Color Platform has a total market cap of $384,549.75 and $5.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,947.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $574.95 or 0.00975367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.87 or 0.00269518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00029070 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003463 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

