Short Interest in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Increases By 16.4%

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 423,200 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the October 14th total of 363,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

SP opened at $31.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $724.33 million, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.65.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SP shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 277,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 78,184 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SP Plus by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SP Plus by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 17,517 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SP Plus by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

