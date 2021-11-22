Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Rises By 16.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the October 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 260.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period.

Shares of PSCC opened at $107.78 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $84.29 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.473 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

