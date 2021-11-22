SuperFarm Price Hits $1.81 on Major Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00003072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $647.19 million and $129.13 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012697 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 69% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000172 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000818 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 357,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SUPERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.