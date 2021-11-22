Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $6.17 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 1.9% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total transaction of $1,472,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,818 shares of company stock worth $3,603,938 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $348.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.39 and its 200-day moving average is $300.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $349.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.