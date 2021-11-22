Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) is Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 912.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,474 shares during the period. Comerica comprises 2.3% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 6,812.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Comerica during the second quarter valued at $24,894,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Comerica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after acquiring an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Comerica by 90.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after acquiring an additional 304,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after acquiring an additional 298,713 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

NYSE CMA opened at $87.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.60. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $90.63.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $461,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,637 shares of company stock worth $1,276,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

