Family Legacy Inc. Sells 5,806 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Family Legacy Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 638.2% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 609,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,880,000 after purchasing an additional 526,797 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,463,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,458,000 after purchasing an additional 260,230 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 54.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 356,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,582,000 after purchasing an additional 125,325 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 93,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signify Wealth bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,890,000.

SLYV stock opened at $87.10 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $91.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.38.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

