Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lessened by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $260.70 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $141.16 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $249.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.82.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

